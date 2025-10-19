Afghanistan, Pakistan Agree On Comprehensive, Meaningful Truce: Mujahid

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Negotiations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and Pakistan have concluded in Qatar with both sides agreeing to a comprehensive and meaningful ceasefire.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman for the IEA, said in a statement on X,“We appreciate and value the efforts of the brotherly nations of Qatar and Turkey in helping us reach this agreement. According to the bilateral accord, both sides have emphasized peace, mutual respect and a commitment to good neighborly relations.”

He added that both parties are committed to resolving issues and disputes through dialogue and have agreed to a“comprehensive and meaningful ceasefire.”

Mujahid stated:“It was decided that both countries will not engage in any acts of hostility against each other, nor will they support groups carrying out attacks against the Pakistani government. Both sides will refrain from targeting each other's security forces, civilians, and installations.”

He noted that a mechanism will be established - with the mediation of third-party countries - to review bilateral claims and ensure the implementation of the agreement.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar said in a statement that a round of negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in Doha, mediated by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Türkiye.

“During the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to establish mechanisms aimed at consolidating lasting peace and stability between the two countries,” the statement read.

It added that both parties also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and lasting manner, thereby contributing to achieving security and stability in both nations.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry expressed hope that this important step“will help end tensions along the border between the two brotherly countries and form a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region.”

