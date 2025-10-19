Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hotak Leaves Kabul To Face Russian Opponent In Belarus

2025-10-19 04:00:17
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Ahmad Wali Hotak is set to face a Russian opponent in a championship bout.

He left Kabul for Moscow on Sunday morning to participate in the upcoming match.

Posting a photo of himself at Kabul International Airport on his Facebook page, Hotak wrote:“From the airport to the battlefield, I have one goal - victory for Afghanistan.”

He expressed hope that he would once again raise Afghanistan's name high on the international stage.

Hotak is scheduled to compete next week in Minsk, Belarus, in the 70-kilogram weight category. He will face Arsen Parkkhogajiev of Russia for the WTKF championship belt.

So far, Hotak has participated in 12 professional fights, winning 11 and losing only once.

