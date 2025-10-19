Hotak Leaves Kabul To Face Russian Opponent In Belarus
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Ahmad Wali Hotak is set to face a Russian opponent in a championship bout.
He left Kabul for Moscow on Sunday morning to participate in the upcoming match.
Posting a photo of himself at Kabul International Airport on his Facebook page, Hotak wrote:“From the airport to the battlefield, I have one goal - victory for Afghanistan.”
He expressed hope that he would once again raise Afghanistan's name high on the international stage.
Hotak is scheduled to compete next week in Minsk, Belarus, in the 70-kilogram weight category. He will face Arsen Parkkhogajiev of Russia for the WTKF championship belt.
So far, Hotak has participated in 12 professional fights, winning 11 and losing only once.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment