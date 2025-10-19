Afghan Boxer Kharuti Faces Pakistani Opponent Today
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan boxer Shahid Kharuti is set to face his Pakistani opponent in a boxing bout in Abbottabad, Pakistan on Sunday.
Kharuti told Pajhwok Afghan News that the match would take place this evening under the supervision of a sports organization in Abbottabad.
He said:“So far, I have participated in 18 fights - 16 in free fight and two in boxing. Out of the free fights, I have won 15 and lost one, while I have won both of my boxing matches.”
Kharuti added that today's match would be part of the boxing category against a Pakistani opponent.
