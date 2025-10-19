Afghanistan Harvest Over 1.32M Tonnes Of Watermelon This Year

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MoAIL) says that more than 1.32 million metric tonnes of watermelon have been harvested across Afghanistan this year.

In a post on X, the ministry stated that, according to the Department of Statistics and Agricultural Information, a total of 1,322,827 metric tonnes of watermelon were produced nationwide during the current solar year.

Watermelon was cultivated on 78,808 hectares of land across the country this year, yielding a total harvest of over 1.32 million tonnes.

Farah, Balkh, Herat and Badghis provinces were among the leading regions in watermelon production.

According to MoAIL, watermelon ranks second among Afghanistan's fruits in terms of production volume, after grapes. Due to its high yield, strong income potential and nutritional value, it is considered one of the country's most important agricultural products and a key source of income for farmers.

The ministry added that the use of modern agricultural technology, distribution of improved seeds, provision of farming equipment and encouragement of farmers have contributed to a noticeable improvement in both the quantity and quality of watermelon production.

However, some farmers have raised concerns over limited market access, low prices and tough competition from imported fruits.

MoAIL assured that it continues to work towards creating better domestic and international marketing opportunities for Afghan agricultural products, particularly fruits, alongside the ongoing distribution of improved seeds, fertilisers and equipment.

kk/sa