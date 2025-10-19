Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AL HASHAR AUTOMOTIVE INTRODUCES SEASONAL OFFER FOR INFINITI IN OMAN

2025-10-19 03:53:59
(MENAFN- Click On Group) Al Hashar Automotive, the official distributor of INFINITI in Oman unveils an enticing seasonal offer for INFINITI across the Sultanate of Oman.
The promotion offers clients an exceptional opportunity to experience refined luxury like never before with any of INFINITI’s premium models including the QX80, QX60, QX55, and QX50 while enjoying a host of benefits.
The QX80 perfectly balances design, innovation and power presenting a full-size luxury SUV experience that is unlike any other. This season’s deal offers complimentary five years of road assistance, five years extended warranty unlimited mileage, and three years or 60,000 kilometres standard service package with the purchase of every QX80.
INFINITI is founded on attention-to-detail, which can be observed in its models such as the QX60, QX55, and the QX50. The purchase of any of these models this season offers complimentary five years of road assistance, five years extended warranty unlimited mileage and two years or 30,000 kilometres standard service package. Both offers come with complimentary window tinting.
“At INFINITI, we pride ourselves on aligning with our customers’ preferences. Our latest market insights indicate an appetite for luxury SUVs within the Omani market.”, shares Tony Yazbeck, COO of Al Hashar Automotive, adding that the new seasonal deal will offer customers a bridge to picking the right model as they see fit to their needs.
INFINITI boasts a showroom spanning 354 square metres, which offers the latest in retail design. An all-in-one concept combining Sales, Service, and Spare Parts, the facility is sure to provide unparalleled convenience to INFINITI’s valued customers. Fitted with a dedicated parking space and VIP lounges, the showroom features the full INFINITI vehicle line-up on display, also available for test drives.
These exclusive benefits are sure to make the ownership experience exceptional. For more information or to book a test drive, customers are encouraged to visit their nearest INFINITI experience location.

