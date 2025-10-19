Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Set to Relaunch Direct Flights to India After Five-Year Hiatus

2025-10-19 03:50:10
(MENAFN) China Eastern Airlines is set to resume direct flights between China and India for the first time in nearly five years, with services launching on October 9, media reported.

The new route will connect Shanghai and Delhi, marking a significant step in restoring air travel links suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the revival of direct air services between the two nations, which had been halted for almost five years.

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, also revealed plans to initiate daily direct flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, signaling broader efforts to restore connectivity.

The resumption comes amid moves by New Delhi and Beijing to ease tensions following deadly border clashes in 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir, where 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers lost their lives.

This reopening of skies highlights a cautious normalization of relations after years of strained ties.

MENAFN19102025000045017169ID1110216038

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

