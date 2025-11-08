403
Turkish TAI Firm Lands Major Drone Deal with BAE Systems
(MENAFN) Türkiye's aviation and defense firm Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and defense powerhouse BAE Systems signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for uncrewed air systems.
The strategic partnership encompasses cooperation in unmanned aerial systems and associated technologies, TAI announced on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Thursday.
"Under the signed Memorandum of Understanding, both parties will target joint opportunities in the field of future uncrewed air systems," TAI said.
Last month, TAI inked another MoU with Airbus to enhance defense collaboration.
TAI manufactures Türkiye's first domestically developed fighter jet KAAN, jet trainer Hurjet, indigenous helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles.
