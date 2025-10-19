403
GEMS Our Own English High School – Dubai hosts hair donation drive in support of cancer patients
(MENAFN- Four) DUBAI, UAE: GEMS Our Own English High School – Dubai (OOD) has today staged one of Dubai’s largest hair donation drives to date, bringing together students, parents, and staff to support individuals undergoing cancer treatment.
The school’s third annual hair donation drive – aptly named Family First GEMS OOD Hair for Hope – saw 165 members of the OOD community cut and donate their hair to this worthwhile cause. The donated hair will be transformed into wigs for cancer patients, restoring dignity and confidence during treatment.
Thomas Mathew, Executive Principal, GEMS Our Own English High School – Dubai, said: “To see students, staff, parents, and even the wider community come together for our Family First GEMS OOD Hair for Hope event fills us with pride and hope. Every strand donated carries with it compassion, strength, and solidarity with those bravely fighting cancer. This initiative reflects the values we stand for at OOD – empathy, service, and the belief that small acts can make a big difference.”
The event was graced by Majed Mohamed, Head of Community Engagement and Advocacy at Friends of Cancer Patients UAE, who recognised the school’s outstanding contribution, presenting a certificate of appreciation in honour of OOD’s donors who came forward to support the cause.
This year, the initiative expanded its impact through a partnership with seven salons across Dubai and Sharjah, each offering free haircuts to all donors. Heartfelt donor testimonials, a soulful musical performance, and a captivating dance drama titled Scars are Beautiful reinforced the message of ‘donating hair, donating hope’.
Ahead of the event, students also led an awareness campaign across assemblies, classrooms, and displays, while also volunteering and compeering on the day itself.
Grade 12 OOD student Shanel Sania said: “I donated my hair for the first time at 10 years old. Now, seven years later, I am a four-time donor and have inspired others – my mother, my aunt, and classmates – to do the same. I am grateful that we have this opportunity to display goodwill and community awareness, instilling in all a sense of gratitude and empathy, fulfilment and purpose. My cut hair will bring a smile to someone’s face: if not for any other reason, I’d do it just for that.”
Divya Sebastin, parent of a Grade 7 student at OOD, said: “I want to thank GEMS Our Own Dubai for organising something like this. Last year, none of us had the minimum length requirement to donate, but the cause is so wonderful that we went on a year’s hiatus from visiting salons. I feel we can do our bit to make a small difference in someone’s life. I am thankful, too, for my daughter’s opportunity to feel empathy and be brave. Our prayers are with the cancer patients and their families.”
