China Moves to ‘Optimize’ Rare Earth Export Regulations
(MENAFN) China announced on Thursday that it will "optimize" its recent rare earth export regulations, emphasizing the policies are not aimed at any specific foreign party, according to a state-run news agency.
At a Beijing press briefing, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokeswoman He Yongqian addressed the escalating tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 100% tariff in retaliation to China’s export restrictions on rare earth materials.
China’s export rules target foreign companies producing goods outside its borders that rely on Chinese rare earth materials, technology, or expertise. Under these new measures, such firms must secure an export license from China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) before selling related products abroad.
“China will continuously optimize licensing procedures and decrease review time in the implementation of its latest rare earth export controls, and will actively consider facilitation measures to promote legitimate trade effectively,” He stated.
She described the controls as a “normal effort” to enhance China’s export system “in accordance with laws and regulations,” stressing that the policies are not designed against any particular country or region.
He also condemned recent U.S. actions, saying Beijing “expresses its strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to a series of restrictive measures that the United States has taken,” and urged Washington to “correct its wrong practices.”
China’s expanded rare earth export curbs last week sparked President Trump’s tariff threat, escalating trade tensions between the two economic powers.
In a separate development Thursday, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Beijing to discuss bilateral economic relations and Apple’s operations in China. Wang criticized U.S. trade policies, saying they “severely harmed” China’s interests and called for the U.S. to pursue solutions through “equal dialogue and consultation.”
