Somali Police Achieve Training, Cooperation with Türkiye
(MENAFN) Somali police officers who have received training in Türkiye are increasingly contributing to the enhancement of their nation’s security.
They benefit from Türkiye’s extensive experience in law enforcement and the strong institutional partnerships established between the two countries.
Gendarmerie Colonel Tansu Utku, the interior counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, told a news agency that “Transferring the experience gained over the years by the law enforcement agencies affiliated with our Interior Ministry to the law enforcement agencies of friendly and allied countries significantly contributes to security on a global and regional scale.”
Utku explained that Somalia’s police force lost much of its capacity following the civil war and the disintegration of the central government in 1991.
He emphasized that Türkiye has consistently supported the Somali people and government, sharing a close connection, and has played an active role in rebuilding Somalia’s police force since the federal government was reinstated in 2012.
According to Utku, short-term training programs began in 2012 as part of bilateral cooperation and security agreements.
Since 2015, Türkiye’s Police Academy, as well as the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy, have welcomed Somali undergraduate and graduate students.
He highlighted that “Dozens of police officers have completed their training in Türkiye and are returning to their countries to serve in active and critical positions,” underscoring the growing impact of this collaboration on Somalia’s security landscape.
