‘No Kings’ Protests Challenge Trump’s Policies
(MENAFN) Massive crowds throughout the United States participated in the ‘No Kings’ demonstrations on Saturday, voicing opposition to President Donald Trump’s administration.
Gatherings took place outside the Capitol in Washington, DC, as well as in Times Square, New York, alongside major cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, and Austin.
According to a media outlet, more than 2,700 events were scheduled nationwide, spanning all 50 states.
Participants held signs emblazoned with slogans such as “No kings, no oligarchs” and “I pledge allegiance to no king,” accusing Trump of misusing his authority.
They also condemned his tough stance on undocumented immigrants and criticized his deployment of the National Guard to multiple cities under the justification of combating crime.
On the ‘No Kings’ website, organizers declared, “The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty.” This message captured the protesters’ rejection of what they perceive as authoritarian governance.
Left-leaning Senator Bernie Sanders spoke at the Washington rally, emphasizing that the demonstrators are driven by a commitment to “defend our democracy and our freedoms.”
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed support for the protests in an interview with a news agency, stating that “peaceful expression of dissent is entirely consistent with the American way.”
Conversely, Republican leaders have characterized the movement as influenced by extreme factions.
House Speaker Mike Johnson labeled the event a “hate America” rally during a Wednesday statement, suggesting that attendees would include “Hamas supporters,” “Antifa types,” and “Marxists on full display.”
