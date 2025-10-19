Express Grief, Anger Without Hesitation: DK Shivakumar Interacts With Citizens During 'Bengaluru Nadige'

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday held a 'Bengaluru Nadige' (Walk for Bengaluru) program at the Koramangala park in Bengaluru, where he interacted with locals and listened to their concerns.

Addressing the gathering, Shivakumar he listened to the problems faced by people in Koramangala.

He said,“We are here only to talk to the citizens. We are not here to talk to political leaders; there is another place for that. This is my fourth day, and then I will go and talk to the IT people. Your suggestions are welcome. You can express your grief without any hesitation. I welcome whatever anger you express.”

Yesterday, Deputy CM took a jibe at Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over the latter's criticism of road infrastructure in Bengaluru, saying that she could develop the same if she wanted.

"If she wants to develop them (roads), let her do it. If she comes and asks, we will give her the roads," Shivakumar said while conducting the 'Bengaluru Nadige' (Walk for Bengaluru) program in the KR Puram area.

The Deputy CM further informed that the state government has allocated funds, allowing expenditure of Rs 50 crore, for the development of the region since people here have paid higher taxes.

"Bengaluru city generates Rs 6,000 crore in taxes. Out of that, this corporation gets Rs 1,600 crore. The people of this area have paid higher taxes. We have allocated funds for the development of this region. We have given permission to spend Rs 50 crore for Bengaluru," Shivakumar said.

This comes after Mazumdar-Shaw raised concerns over "poor roads" and the amount of garbage in Bengaluru. Her comments followed an overseas business visitor's tour of Biocon Park, who raised questions about the state of the city's infrastructure.

