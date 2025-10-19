Diwali 2025: Bollywood Actors Shine At Nikkhil Advani's Diwali Bash

Diwali 2025: The lights and celebrations of Diwali are visible everywhere. Bollywood celebs have started celebrating Diwali. Last night, producer Nikkhil Advani's Diwali party was adorned with movie stars

Diwali is in full swing. Nikkhil Advani hosted a star-studded party. Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad and a stylish Nargis Fakhri were seen, along with Riteish Deshmukh and his wife.

Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen in a fun mood, clicking a selfie with Nikkhil Advani and friends at the party.

Huma Qureshi also attended Nikkhil Advani's Diwali party. She was seen posing with her boyfriend. Both wore sparkly black outfits.

Karan Johar also attended producer Nikkhil Advani's Diwali party, showing off his stylish look. Meanwhile, Kubbra Sait looked stunning in a sparkly red suit.

At Nikkhil Advani's Diwali party, Divya Khosla Kumar was seen in a net saree with a golden border. Meanwhile, Nikita Dutta was spotted in a lehenga.

Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta were spotted at Nikkhil Advani's Diwali party. Richa Chadha was also seen posing with her husband, Ali Fazal.

Filmmaker Apoorva Mehta also attended Nikkhil Advani's Diwali party with his wife. Producer Ramesh Taurani was also seen at the event.

Anushka Ranjan attended with her sister Akansha Ranjan. Arjun Kapoor was also spotted in a traditional look.