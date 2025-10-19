Isha Ambani's Pink Ball Gown Took 3670 Hours To Make Check Photos

Isha Ambani dazzled at the British Museum Pink Ball in a custom pink zardosi-embroidered ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, co-chairing the star-studded event alongside her mother Nita Ambani

Isha Ambani, co-chair of the British Museum Pink Ball, turned heads at the glamorous event, looking stunning in a pink zardosi-embroidered ensemble. She was accompanied by her mother, Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, who looked regal in a traditional six-yard sari. Isha co-chaired the event alongside British Museum director Nicholas Cullinan OBE and the Trustees of the museum.

For the occasion, Isha wore a custom-made ensemble by acclaimed Indian couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The outfit, crafted from hand-embroidered chamoise satin, featured a fitted jacket paired with a column skirt. It took 35 artisans a total of 3,670 hours to complete the intricate design. The zardozi embroidery, in varying shades of pink, marked a first-of-its-kind reinterpretation of the traditional gold work.

Her stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, shared on Instagram that Isha's ensemble embodied a blend of old-world romance and modern sophistication. She highlighted that the blush pink jacket and skirt were intricately embroidered with pearls, sequins, and crystals, using a luminous palette. Anaita explained that the designers had worked with pink zardozi for the first time to honor the Pink Ball theme, resulting in a design that respected traditional craftsmanship while feeling modern and confident.

She also noted that, as co-chair of the Pink Ball, it was natural for Isha's outfit to reflect Indian heritage, artistry, and understated grandeur. The design drew inspiration from the archives of Yves Saint Laurent and Christian Lacroix to achieve a silhouette that felt both powerful and poetic. The embroidery was influenced by the tapestries and frescoes of Indian palaces, with motifs reimagined from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's archives. Even the embroidery extended onto Isha's shoes, creating a cohesive and elegant detail.

Isha completed her look with emerald jewelry from her mother's collection, including a statement necklace, earrings, and a ring. Anaita explained that the combination of pink and green was chosen deliberately, as it conveyed a romantic, regal, and timeless appeal. She described it as a perfect complement to the ensemble, creating a look that celebrated both heritage and contemporary style, reflecting the modern Indian woman who carries strength and grace effortlessly.

The inaugural British Museum Pink Ball saw a host of celebrities and notable personalities making glamorous appearances, making it a star-studded and memorable event.