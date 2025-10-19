Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy Rain Brings Misery To Chennai And Other Districts Trains Cancelled, Fishermen Warned
According to a report by news agency ANI,“Train No 56136 Mettupalayam - Udagamandalam, Train No. 56137 Udagamandalam - Mettupalayam, and Train No. 06171 Mettupalayam - Udagamandalam Special Train of the Nilgiri Mountain Railways have been cancelled for today.”Also Read | India vs Australia 1st ODI Perth weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport?
According to the India Meteorological Department, as many as 40 locations witnessed heavy showers. The weatherman further detailed that the widespread rainfall was due to a low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep region.
Fishermen from the Cuddalore district who are currently engaged in fishing in the deep sea have been instructed to return to shore immediately.RMC predicts widespread rain, thunderstorms across Tamil Nadu
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms across Tamil Nadu over the next 24 hours. Isolated heavy showers are expected in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore ghats, while other districts such as Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Madurai, Sivaganga, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, and northern regions including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet are also likely to experience significant rainfall.Also Read | IMD forecasts weekend rain: Will it dampen Kali Puja celebrations in Kolkata?
Between October 20 and 23, several parts of the state - particularly the delta districts, northern coastal belts, and western ghats - have been placed under varying categories of heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts.
In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain generally cloudy with intermittent moderate to heavy spells of rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning. Day temperatures are likely to stay around 26°C to 27°C, about four degrees below normal, providing much-needed respite from the recent heat.Also Read | Weekend weather alert: Storms, tornadoes may hit states from Texas to Michigan
Meanwhile, fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the Gulf of Mannar, the south Tamil Nadu coast, Lakshadweep waters, and the adjoining southeast Arabian Sea for the next 48 hours due to strong winds.
