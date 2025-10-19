Rosatom Qualifies To Supply Equipment For The Nuclear Island Of Hungary's NPP

Rosatom's Mechanical Engineering Division has received approval to supply equipment nuclear islands of Units 5 and 6 of the Paks II Nuclear Power Plant, currently under construction in Hungary. The authorization follows a comprehensive inspection by the Paks II project authority, which confirmed the Division's full compliance with the requirements for nuclear equipment suppliers.

With this qualification, the Mechanical Engineering Division is now cleared to deliver key components for the plant's nuclear island, all of which are being produced at its advanced manufacturing facilities.

At present, Rosatom's Mechanical Engineering enterprises are engaged in manufacturing VVER-1200 reactors for the two new power units of the Paks II NPP. Fabrication of metallurgical workpieces for Power Unit No. 5 began in 2024, followed by the start of production for Unit No. 6 in 2025. The same year also marked the commencement of the manufacturing of reactor internal components for Unit 5.

Before initiating production, all facilities of Rosatom participating in the Paks II project successfully obtained the necessary nuclear qualification certificates and licenses, ensuring full compliance with international safety and quality standards.

