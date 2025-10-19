Rosatom Qualifies To Supply Equipment For The Nuclear Island Of Hungary's NPP
Rosatom's Mechanical Engineering Division has received approval to supply equipment nuclear islands of Units 5 and 6 of the Paks II Nuclear Power Plant, currently under construction in Hungary. The authorization follows a comprehensive inspection by the Paks II project authority, which confirmed the Division's full compliance with the requirements for nuclear equipment suppliers.
With this qualification, the Mechanical Engineering Division is now cleared to deliver key components for the plant's nuclear island, all of which are being produced at its advanced manufacturing facilities.
At present, Rosatom's Mechanical Engineering enterprises are engaged in manufacturing VVER-1200 reactors for the two new power units of the Paks II NPP. Fabrication of metallurgical workpieces for Power Unit No. 5 began in 2024, followed by the start of production for Unit No. 6 in 2025. The same year also marked the commencement of the manufacturing of reactor internal components for Unit 5.
Before initiating production, all facilities of Rosatom participating in the Paks II project successfully obtained the necessary nuclear qualification certificates and licenses, ensuring full compliance with international safety and quality standards.
-
- R
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment