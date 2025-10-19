'Know Your Artisan' Series: Ghanta Ghar To Tick Craft Bells On Oct 25

Srinagar- Riding high on the resounding success of its inaugural outing, the Directorate of Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir, is all set to host the second chapter of the“Know Your Artisan” initiative under the vibrant Soulful Kashmir campaign.

Following the overwhelming response at the Jhelum River Front, where crowds flocked to witness live craft demonstrations, forge direct connections with master artisans, and snag authentic GI-tagged treasures, the spotlight now shifts to Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower Arena), here in the city centre, on October 25.

In a press statement issued here today, a spokesman of the department, urged the people to come in large numbers to support the renowned artisans from Kashmir, whose exquisite handmade products have set the highest standards in global markets.

“Expect an afternoon brimming with immersive experiences, hands-on interactions with a fresh lineup of renowned artisans showcasing specialties like intricate woodwork, exquisite embroidery, and timeless weaving techniques; interactive storytelling sessions revealing the soul-stirring journeys behind each creation; and vibrant display-cum-sale stalls offering exclusive deals on Soulful Kashmir-branded masterpieces,” he added.

Giving details, the spokesman stated that as many as 10 stalls will be installed in various GI crafts during the 'Know Your Artisan' campaign from 10.00 am to 9.00 pm.“The campaign will also have separate 'Try Your Hands' corner where visitors can have firsthand experience on pottery wheels, handlooms and spinning of Pashmina.