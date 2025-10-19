Exhibition On Azerbaijan's Path To Sovereign Statehood Opens At Sofia University

MENAFN - AzerNews) As part of the events marking the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty" in Azerbaijan, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria and the Azerbaijan Language and Culture Center at Sofia University“St. Kliment Ohridski,” established in collaboration with Baku Slavic University, jointly organized the opening of an exhibition titled“Azerbaijan on the Path to Sovereign Statehood.” The event took place in the university's main foyer,reports.

The exhibition showcases the history of modern Azerbaijani statehood, the exceptional contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev, the legacy of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the country's foreign policy and legal system, as well as the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria. Books and photographs illustrating these themes were presented.

The event was attended by diplomats from various embassies in Bulgaria, faculty and students of Sofia University, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, media representatives, and other guests.

Director of the Azerbaijan Center at Sofia University, Sofiya Shikayeva-Mitreska, emphasized that the exhibition is not only a historical retrospective but also a platform for reflection on the foundations of statehood, law, and national identity. She highlighted that the concept of sovereignty holds profound meaning for the Azerbaijani people, symbolizing a centuries-long struggle for independence, freedom, and recognition.

She noted that the roots of modern Azerbaijani statehood go back to the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1918, which laid the groundwork for parliamentarism and civil rights. Following the restoration of independence in 1991, Azerbaijan has steadily strengthened its sovereignty, with the adoption of the 1995 Constitution laying the foundation for a democratic and legal state.

“Azerbaijan stands as a model for upholding statehood principles and respecting national values, while also advancing international cooperation and dialogue. The partnership between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria holds a special place in this context. The two nations are connected by deep historical, cultural, and spiritual ties. More than 30 years of diplomatic relations have now evolved into a strategic partnership,” she added.

Chargé d'Affaires of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria, Chingiz Garibli, highlighted in his speech that the 1995 Constitution, prepared under the leadership of President Heydar Aliyev, was a turning point in Azerbaijan's history. It established a strong legal framework for governance and enshrined the protection of human rights, independence, and national sovereignty.

He noted that 2025 has been declared the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty" in Azerbaijan, marking two key milestones: the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution and the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Garabagh War - a victory that led to the full restoration of national sovereignty under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Garibli emphasized the importance of this commemorative year in instilling a spirit of independence and sovereignty in the younger generation and promoting respect for the legal foundations of Azerbaijani statehood.

The event concluded with a traditional Azerbaijani dance performance and a reception, presented by Yoanna Yordanova, a student specializing in Turkic studies and learning the Azerbaijani language.

The exhibition, dedicated to Azerbaijan's journey toward sovereign statehood, will remain open at Sofia University for one week, offering students, academics, and visitors a unique opportunity to learn more about Azerbaijan's path to independence.