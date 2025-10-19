Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 40 Out Of 62 Russian Drones, Hits Recorded At Seven Locations

2025-10-19 03:05:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine post on Telegra, as reported by Ukrinform.

The report states that since 19:00 on Saturday, October 18, Russian forces launched 62 attack drones - including Shahed, Gerbera, and other types - from directions including Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. About 40 of these were Shahed drones.

The air assault was countered by Ukrainian aviation, surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups.

As of 08:30 on Sunday, October 19, air defense systems had neutralized 40 drones over northern and eastern Ukraine, while 19 attack drones struck seven locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

Read also: Ukrainian drones smash Russian shelters and communication hub in Kursk sector

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that ten people were injured in a drone attack on Shakhtarsk community in Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

