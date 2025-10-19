Partisans Disrupt Russian Military Communications In Bryansk Region
“Our agents carried out a precise sabotage operation at a key communications hub in the Bryansk region, just 100 km from the border with Ukraine. The tower, which provided coordination for the occupying forces and border units, was put out of action,” the message says.
It is emphasized that the strike targeted the command centers of the border group, including border service units, the 84th Engineering and Airfield Battalion, and a regiment of the Russian Guard's internal troops. These formations were responsible for logistics, border security, and engineering support in the area.Read also: Occupation police in Crimea issue warning to rights defender Zudiyeva
The movement added that the disruption of communications disrupted coordination between units, creating chaos in the command system. The occupiers temporarily lost control of a critically important border area, which affected their ability to respond quickly to threats.
As reported by Ukrinform, agents of the Atesh guerrilla movement helped the Ukrainian Defense Forces damage Russian air defense systems near Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia regio n.
