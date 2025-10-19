Metaterra Enters Formal Discussions To Integrate Miracle Pay At Romania's New International Airport Project

Bucharest - MetaTerra Holdings, strategic parent of the Miracle ecosystem, today announced that it has begun formal discussions with Jetstream - the investor consortium bidding to develop and operate Romania's new international airport near Bucharest. The parties are exploring a crypto-friendly launch, with Miracle Pay listed among the officially supported payment systems across eligible merchants (duty-free, F&B, parking, lounges, and select retail), subject to the consortium's successful bid, commercial terms, and regulatory approvals.

Under a joint scoping process shortly underway, the parties are expected to begin evaluating POS integrations, real-time crypto-to-fiat settlement, AML - KYC, and consumer protection requirements. A phased pilot followed by go-live would be subject to regulatory approvals and final commercial agreements.

Target: Consumer-friendly crypto payments in retail environments

“Airports are where standards meet scale,” Douglas Anderson, Chairman - MetaTerra Holdings.“We're encouraged by the constructive engagement with the Airport Authority and we're committed to delivering a compliant, familiar checkout experience enhanced by crypto where it adds real value.”

“Miracle Pay was built to fit into the rails merchants already use,” added Ünsal Koç – CEO, Miracle Pay“If approved, this deployment would showcase how consumer-friendly crypto payments and instant fiat settlement can operate in one of the most demanding retail environments.”