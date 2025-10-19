From The Baltic Sea To Breakthrough Skincare: Finnish Marine Science Behind A Cleaner Beauty Future

MENAFN - B2Press)– A new wave of Nordic skincare innovation is rising from the Baltic Sea. Finnish brand Saaren Taika has unveiled scientific data showing that Baltic bladderwrack (Fucus vesiculosus) contains approximately double to triple the concentrations of fucoidans and antioxidants typically found in Atlantic varieties - redefining what“marine actives” can mean for skin health.

Verified by independent laboratories in Finland (Measurlabs, ID 19269-1) and France (Algaia SA, 2025), the studies confirm that this wild, storm-released seaweed from Finland's Bothnian Sea Nature Reserve is among the purest and most nutrient-dense marine ingredients tested in Europe.

At the heart of this discovery are Saaren Taika's proprietary actives Fucus DuoActive® and Fucus Fusion®, developed in-house in Salo. The extracts harness the skin-calming, barrier-supporting and antioxidant power of fucoidans, polyphenols and marine minerals - formulated for sensitive, dry and aging skin that demands visible results.

A clinical in-use study conducted under dermatological control by Eurofins EVIC Romania (2025) demonstrated statistically significant improvements after just 28 days of twice-daily use:



Wrinkles −29.9%

Skin laxity −18.8%

Elasticity/Firmness +14.3%

Pores −37.12%

Pigmentation −39.56%

Redness −53.30%

Itching −73.86% TEWL −20.7% (stronger barrier)

100% of participants reported smoother, softer, more hydrated skin; 95% noticed visibly reduced fine lines.

“We wanted to prove that Finnish marine ingredients can compete with the world's best - not through hype, but through data,” says Veera Amnelin-Kylämäki, CEO of Saaren Taika.“The Baltic's harsh environment produces extraordinary resilience - and we've captured that strength in skincare.”

Collected responsibly from storm-detached seaweed near the protected Bothnian Sea Natura 2000 area, Saaren Taika's bladderwrack is naturally renewable, ecological, and fully traceable - no cultivation, irrigation, or synthetic fertilizers required.

Saaren Taika is now setting a new benchmark for Nordic beauty: science-led, clinically verified, and born of the Baltic - responsibly sourced and scientifically verified for purity.