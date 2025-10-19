Monkey Technology's Hybrid Solution Enables Suppliers To Reduce Financing Costs By 30%, Now Bringing Innovation To The Mexican Market

MENAFN - B2Press)– Monkey (Money is Key), a global fintech platform specializing in working capital solutions, announced today the positive impact of its "Working Capital 2.0" technology on suppliers across multiple countries. The platform has enabled these suppliers to reduce their financing costs by an average of 30%, strengthening the competitiveness of large corporations they serve through more resilient and financially stable supplier networks.

Monkey's hybrid approach uniquely combines (1) a marketplace based on auctions for supplier invoice prepayments, connecting suppliers with more than 115 financial institutions competing in real-time auctions to fund their receivables, and (2) dynamic discounting capabilities with buyer-funded options, all within a unified white-label solution. This dual-capacity platform offers corporations unprecedented flexibility to optimize their working capital programs.

At Monkey, we believe that the simplest and most competitive way to finance your supply chain begins with balancing access to capital.

Suppliers are often at a disadvantage when facing high financing costs, which can weaken the entire chain. As Carlos, Director of New Business at Monkey Tech in Mexico, states:“By reducing these costs by up to 30% through our multi-bank supplier prepayment marketplace, we are creating new growth opportunities and strengthening the competitiveness of companies in the global market.” Our purpose is clear: to empower CFOs, treasurers, and procurement leaders to improve liquidity, optimize working capital, and strengthen financial results sustainably.

“What sets Monkey apart is its tech-first approach, offering fully digital same-day funding in just three clicks, achieving supplier activation rates above 50% versus the market average of 10% among traditional programs or companies with outdated technology,” said María Virginia Torti, International Business Director at Monkey.

Having already demonstrated measurable results in other regions, Monkey is now expanding this“Working Capital 2.0” innovation to Mexico, where suppliers will benefit from more accessible financing, greater transparency in programs, and access to a diversified pool of funding sources instead of risk concentration with single financial institutions.

“We are confident that suppliers will enhance their competitiveness with our solution, contributing to the challenging moment faced by the global supply chain,” added Torti.

Monkey continues to expand its role as a trusted partner for global corporations, financial institutions, and suppliers, demonstrating that optimizing working capital can drive growth, resilience, and competitiveness across entire industries.