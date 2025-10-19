Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Landfall storm results in thousands of people fleeing Philippine coast

2025-10-19 02:56:26
(MENAFN) Thousands of residents along the Pacific coast of the Philippines evacuated on Saturday as Tropical Storm Fengshen made landfall, prompting warnings of potential coastal flooding.

The storm struck the municipality of Gubat at the southeastern tip of Luzon late in the afternoon, with winds reaching up to 80 kilometres (50 miles) per hour, according to the government weather service. Authorities reported no immediate casualties or major damage, as evacuations had already been carried out in hazard-prone and low-lying areas.

“We had heavy rain and wind gusts, though they were not that strong,” said Gubat rescuer Ryan Estrellado in a phone interview.

Meteorologists warned that Fengshen could strengthen before making a second landfall in central Luzon on Sunday. Waves of up to two metres (six feet) could cause a “minimal to moderate risk” of coastal flooding.

Local disaster officials said approximately 27,000 residents from Albay province and nearby Catanduanes island had moved to safer areas. These precautionary evacuations are routine in a region frequently affected by cyclones originating in the western Pacific.

The Philippines experiences around 20 storms and typhoons each year, often striking densely populated areas where many live in poverty. Scientists have noted that storms are becoming more intense due to human-driven climate change.

Fengshen arrives as the country continues to recover from a series of major earthquakes over the past three weeks, which have killed at least 87 people.

