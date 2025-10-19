403
Zelensky hopes his over two hours talk with Trump could help end war
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that his more than two-hour discussion with US President Donald Trump could help bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict “closer to an end,” focusing on battlefield positions, long-range capabilities, air defense, and diplomatic prospects.
“Over two hours of a pointed conversation with the President of the United States that can really help bring this war closer to an end,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. “We discussed all key issues – our positions on the battlefield, long-range capabilities and air defense, and, of course, diplomatic prospects.” He stressed that “Russia must end the aggression it started and continues to deliberately prolong,” while expressing hope that Washington will maintain pressure on Moscow.
Earlier, Zelenskyy briefed European and NATO leaders on the details of his conversation with Trump, highlighting the shared goal of safeguarding lives and strengthening security across Europe. He spoke with leaders from the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, and Poland, as well as EU officials and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
“I shared details of my conversation with US President Donald Trump. We discussed many important issues. The main priority now is to protect as many lives as possible, guarantee security for Ukraine, and strengthen all of us in Europe,” Zelenskyy said. He added that national security advisors from the involved countries will meet to coordinate next steps, expressing gratitude for continued support and solidarity with Ukraine.
The discussions followed Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump at the White House on Friday, where the Ukrainian president expressed support for Trump’s suggestion that Moscow and Kyiv “stop where they are” and begin negotiations to end the war. Zelenskyy described the meeting as “productive,” noting talks on air defense, weapons production, and potential exchanges involving Tomahawk missiles and Ukrainian-made drones.
Trump wrote on Truth Social that both Kyiv and Moscow “want to end the war” and announced plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary to discuss a potential peace deal.
