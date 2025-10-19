403
Pakistan, Afghanistan Set to Hold Discussions in Doha
(MENAFN) Kabul and Islamabad are set to engage in high-stakes talks in Doha this Saturday, Pakistani officials announced, as tensions escalate along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The discussions, brokered by the Qatari government, follow recent Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, which resulted in five deaths, including three cricket players.
“A high-level delegation from Pakistan, led by our Minister of Defence, will hold discussions with representatives of the Afghan Taliban in Doha today,” the Pakistani Foreign Ministry declared on X. “The talks will focus on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border.”
The ministry emphasized that Pakistan “does not seek escalation” but called on the Taliban authorities to fulfill their pledges to the international community and respond to Islamabad’s “legitimate security concerns” through tangible and verifiable action against militants operating near the border.
Following a temporary ceasefire agreement on Wednesday, both nations accepted Qatar’s invitation to negotiate a lasting truce and address ongoing security challenges. Cross-border hostilities have intensified in recent years, with each side accusing the other of harboring militant groups.
The conflict surged again last weekend, with casualty claims exchanged by both sides. The Taliban asserted it had killed 58 Pakistani soldiers, while Pakistan claimed to have seized 19 Afghan border posts.
Leading the Pakistani delegation, Defense Minister Khwaja Asif accused the Afghan government of waging a “proxy war” in support of India.
On Thursday, responding to the developments, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that New Delhi “remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan.”
