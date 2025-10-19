403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Plant Blast Claims Three Lives in Russia
(MENAFN) Three women lost their lives Friday following a powerful blast at the Avangard industrial facility in Sterlitamak, a city in western Russia, local officials confirmed Saturday.
"Unfortunately, three people have died, all of them are women," stated Radiy Khabirov, head of Russia's Bashkortostan Republic.
Describing the site, Khabirov noted, "It is an enterprise with special working conditions. It deals with explosives. As a result of a fairly powerful explosion, one of the buildings was destroyed," in a Telegram post.
He also confirmed that rescue teams have freed everyone trapped inside and that five individuals have been hospitalized, including two in serious condition.
Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the explosion, with Khabirov dismissing any link to a drone attack.
"Unfortunately, three people have died, all of them are women," stated Radiy Khabirov, head of Russia's Bashkortostan Republic.
Describing the site, Khabirov noted, "It is an enterprise with special working conditions. It deals with explosives. As a result of a fairly powerful explosion, one of the buildings was destroyed," in a Telegram post.
He also confirmed that rescue teams have freed everyone trapped inside and that five individuals have been hospitalized, including two in serious condition.
Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the explosion, with Khabirov dismissing any link to a drone attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment