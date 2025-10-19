Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Plant Blast Claims Three Lives in Russia

2025-10-19 02:22:32
(MENAFN) Three women lost their lives Friday following a powerful blast at the Avangard industrial facility in Sterlitamak, a city in western Russia, local officials confirmed Saturday.

"Unfortunately, three people have died, all of them are women," stated Radiy Khabirov, head of Russia's Bashkortostan Republic.

Describing the site, Khabirov noted, "It is an enterprise with special working conditions. It deals with explosives. As a result of a fairly powerful explosion, one of the buildings was destroyed," in a Telegram post.

He also confirmed that rescue teams have freed everyone trapped inside and that five individuals have been hospitalized, including two in serious condition.

Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the explosion, with Khabirov dismissing any link to a drone attack.

MENAFN19102025000045017169ID1110215894

