403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Joramco Extends Agreement with MNG Airlines
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed an agreement with MNG Airlines, one of Türkiye’s leading cargo airlines, extending their longstanding maintenance partnership.
As part of the agreement, Joramco will carry out a C-check of MNG Airlines’ A330 aircraft. This extended partnership takes the two parties’ relationship to the next level, highlighting Joramco’s position as a leading MRO partner in the region.
Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, DAE Engineering, said, “Our continued partnership with MNG Airlines reflects the confidence our clients place in Joramco. We are committed to delivering world-class MRO services and to deepening this collaboration as we grow together.”
Mehmet Eyigurbuz, Technical Director at MNG Airlines, said, “We highly value our longstanding partnership with Joramco, which has consistently demonstrated professionalism and technical excellence. This extension marks another important step in strengthening our collaboration, ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability for our fleet.”
As part of the agreement, Joramco will carry out a C-check of MNG Airlines’ A330 aircraft. This extended partnership takes the two parties’ relationship to the next level, highlighting Joramco’s position as a leading MRO partner in the region.
Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, DAE Engineering, said, “Our continued partnership with MNG Airlines reflects the confidence our clients place in Joramco. We are committed to delivering world-class MRO services and to deepening this collaboration as we grow together.”
Mehmet Eyigurbuz, Technical Director at MNG Airlines, said, “We highly value our longstanding partnership with Joramco, which has consistently demonstrated professionalism and technical excellence. This extension marks another important step in strengthening our collaboration, ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability for our fleet.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment