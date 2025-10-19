Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Joramco Extends Agreement with MNG Airlines

Joramco Extends Agreement with MNG Airlines


2025-10-19 02:22:12
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed an agreement with MNG Airlines, one of Türkiye’s leading cargo airlines, extending their longstanding maintenance partnership.

As part of the agreement, Joramco will carry out a C-check of MNG Airlines’ A330 aircraft. This extended partnership takes the two parties’ relationship to the next level, highlighting Joramco’s position as a leading MRO partner in the region.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, DAE Engineering, said, “Our continued partnership with MNG Airlines reflects the confidence our clients place in Joramco. We are committed to delivering world-class MRO services and to deepening this collaboration as we grow together.”

Mehmet Eyigurbuz, Technical Director at MNG Airlines, said, “We highly value our longstanding partnership with Joramco, which has consistently demonstrated professionalism and technical excellence. This extension marks another important step in strengthening our collaboration, ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability for our fleet.”

MENAFN19102025005143015610ID1110215893

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search