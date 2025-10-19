403
Al Fardan Exchange Receives Gold-Level Nafis Award for Exceptional Efforts in Emiratisation
(MENAFN- Atteline) 15th October 2025, Dubai — Al Fardan Exchange, the UAE’s most trusted financial services provider since 1971, proudly announces that it has been honoured with the Gold-Level Nafis Award for Exceptional Efforts in Emiratisation for the second consecutive year. The prestigious national recognition celebrates the company’s leadership in advancing Emiratisation and empowering Emirati talent across the private sector.
This achievement reaffirms Al Fardan Exchange’s position as a benchmark for Emiratisation excellence in the UAE, driven by its sustained efforts to hire, train, and retain Emirati professionals across all seven emirates. Through structured career development, mentorship, and leadership programs, UAE Nationals now serve in key customer-facing, operational, and management roles across the organisation.
“Receiving this honour for the second year in a row is both humbling and deeply meaningful, as it reaffirms our commitment to nurturing Emirati professionals and empowering them to shape the nation’s future. As a homegrown business, we take pride in advancing Emiratisation and strengthening the UAE’s economy through meaningful opportunities that empower local talent to grow and lead across the private sector,” said Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange.
Founded in 1971, the same year as the United Arab Emirates, Al Fardan Exchange has grown from a family-led Emirati business into one of the nation’s most trusted financial institutions. Al Fardan Exchange continues to champion Emiratisation and invest in the nation’s human capital as a cornerstone of sustainable growth.
Through strategic collaborations with the Emirates Institute of Finance, ADGM Academy, and the Zayed Higher Organization, Al Fardan Exchange continues to strengthen its commitment to developing Emirati talent and contributing meaningfully to the UAE’s continued progress.
About Al Fardan Exchange
Founded in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange is one of the UAE’s most trusted financial services providers and a proud member of the Al Fardan Group, whose heritage in seafaring and pearl trading dates back to 1954. The company has grown alongside the nation, helping communities achieve their financial goals with reliability and confidence.
With an omnichannel presence that includes the AlfaPay app by Al Fardan Exchange and a nationwide network of over 90 branches, the company delivers secure and seamless financial solutions to a diverse customer base. Supported by partnerships with more than 150 global banks and financial institutions, Al Fardan Exchange continues to set benchmarks for trust, innovation, and customer experience.
Driven by its commitment to innovation, Al Fardan Exchange is integrating AI-powered and tech solutions to enhance accessibility, convenience, and inclusion, aligning with the UAE’s vision for a digital economy.
To learn more, visit alfardanexchange
