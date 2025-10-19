Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire During Negotiations In Doha

2025-10-19 02:16:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A round of negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in Doha, mediated by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Türkiye.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this in a press statement adding that during the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries.

It further added that the two parties also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner, thus contributing to achieving security and stability in both countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's hope that this important step will contribute to ending tensions on the border between the two brotherly countries and form a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region.

