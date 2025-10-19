Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire During Negotiations In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A round of negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in Doha, mediated by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Türkiye.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this in a press statement adding that during the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries.

It further added that the two parties also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner, thus contributing to achieving security and stability in both countries.



Al Markhiya Gallery to open

New metrolink service update announced effective October 19

Karwa donates 5% of taxi fare to support Gaza humanitarian efforts Flight safely diverted to Shanghai after battery fire in Air China's cabin

Read Also

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's hope that this important step will contribute to ending tensions on the border between the two brotherly countries and form a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region.

