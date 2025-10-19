Qatar Adopts Advanced Technology To Modernise Waste Management

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is advancing a broader strategy that blends advanced technology with skilled manpower to create a cleaner, more sustainable urban environment.

By introducing environmentally friendly machinery and automated cleaning systems, the country is reducing its reliance on manual labour and enhancing the efficiency and lifespan of its waste management infrastructure.

Director of the Public Cleanliness Department Muqbil Al-Shammari emphasised the shift in the waste management approach, highlighting how advanced equipment is enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently he said:“In the past, we relied heavily on manpower with limited equipment. Now, there is a balance between personnel and environmentally friendly machinery. Our equipment can sweep and wash streets simultaneously, and waste containers are cleaned and disinfected automatically, which extends their lifespan,” he explained.

Al-Shammari said that all collected waste is directed to the Waste Recycling and Treatment Department, where it is sorted, processed, and either recycled or converted into useful products.

He said that non-recyclable waste is transformed into compost, which is distributed to farmers, while recyclable materials are processed and returned to factories for reuse. This creates a closed-loop system that supports Qatar's sustainability vision.



The Ministry of Municipality has launched a pilot initiative to install underground waste containers in select areas across Doha, marking a significant step towards modernising the country's waste management system.

Al-Shammari said that the project aligns with Qatar's environmental sustainability goals and aims to enhance public cleanliness while minimising disruption to residents and traffic. He explained that the underground containers have been strategically deployed in markets, hotels, and shopping malls, as well as other areas with high pedestrian and vehicle activity.

“These underground containers are designed to remain out of sight. People dispose of their waste into the containers, and specialised collection vehicles empty them late at night, reducing public exposure and maintaining the city's aesthetic appeal,” Al-Shammari said. He added that following the pilot phase, the initiative will be gradually expanded to cover more districts of Doha.

Qatar's central waste treatment facility, processes 2,300 tonnes of household waste daily. This facility receives most of the waste generated nationwide. Household waste is divided into three streams: composting, sorting for recyclable materials, and converting waste into electricity.

The plant produces 50 megawatts of electricity daily, a contribution to the national grid. The process begins when waste collection vehicles arrive at the facility, where they are weighed to determine the volume of waste delivered. Household waste is then directed to the appropriate stream for treatment.

Organic and green waste, including tree trimmings and street sweepings, is converted into compost, while recyclable materials are sent to factories for processing.

The remaining waste is utilised for energy production, making the facility a model of integrated waste management.

By integrating human expertise with advanced, eco-friendly machinery, Qatar is not only preserving the cleanliness of its urban environment but also promoting sustainable practices that generate energy, recycle materials, and support agriculture. The project demonstrates a holistic approach to waste management that aligns with the nation's broader environmental goals.