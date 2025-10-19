403
Celebrate Diwali at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts with fireworks, festive offers, and family fun
(MENAFN- Current Global) This Diwali, Dubai is set to shine brighter than ever as UAE residents are invited to celebrate the Festival of Lights with dazzling fireworks, exciting offers, and family-friendly entertainment, across Dubai Parks™ and Resorts from Friday, 17 to Sunday, 19 October.
Tickets are available now, giving visitors the chance to enjoy one park for AED 99 or make it a two-park adventure for just AED 149 per person, with an additional 25% off retail.
From thrilling rides and movie magic to riverside festivities and dazzling fireworks, Diwali in Dubai promises magical moments of joy, culture, and togetherness.
At the heart of celebrations, RIVERLAND™ Dubai will come alive as a festive hub filled with colour, music and joy. Guests can enjoy daily cultural performances ranging from energetic dance showcases and the rhythmic beats of Dhol players, to the soulful sounds of a sitar soloist and a live band. As the day winds down, guests can enjoy breathtaking fireworks lighting up the night sky each evening starting from 9:30pm.
Visitors can stroll along the riverside, take in vibrant décor, as the destination has transforms into the bustling streets of India. From intricate henna art available throughout the day to festive dining experience, RIVERLAND™ Dubai captures the spirit of Diwali, making it the perfect spot for families and friends to gather and celebrate together.
Families can step into blockbuster adventures at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, explore the world’s first Real Madrid World filled with football thrills, or treat the family to creativity and fun at LEGOLAND® Dubai and LEGOLAND® Water Park. These limited time offers allow guests to choose their favourite experience, or double the fun in a single day, making Diwali the perfect time for exciting family adventures.
Entry to RIVERLAND™ Dubai starts at AED 25 online and AED 30 at the gate, offering access to more than a scenic riverside stroll. Visitors can journey through Perplex City, a surreal walkthrough of light, sound, and storytelling with tickets starting from AED 70 per person or treat little ones to the Neon Galaxy Indoor Playground, an action-packed multi-level play zone.
With fireworks, festive performances, and special offers across its parks, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts provides the perfect setting for families and friends to celebrate Diwali in a spirit of joy and togetherness.
