403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
*Taraba State University Students Stage Peaceful March to Governor, Demanding Urgent Accreditation for Academic Future
(MENAFN- Ijumdiya Dominic Wadzani ) Taraba State University Medical Laboratory Science Students Stage Peaceful Protest at Government House Over Incomplete Accreditation
In a display of determination and unity, students from the Department of Medical Laboratory Science at Taraba State University (TSU) gathered peacefully outside the TY Danjuma House, the seat of the Taraba State Government, to demand urgent intervention from Governor Agbu Kefas. The protest, which unfolded earlier today, highlights the ongoing frustration among students whose academic futures hang in the balance due to the department's incomplete accreditation status.
Dressed in their signature white lab coats, dozens of students assembled at the grand entrance of the Government House, holding placards with messages pleading for justice and recognition. The image of the young protesters, many appearing in their early 20s, standing shoulder-to-shoulder under the clear Jalingo sky, symbolized not just a call for accreditation but a cry for the validation of years of hard work and sacrifice. One placard visible in photos from the scene read, "We studied Medical Laboratory Science for 5 years – and spent another 4–5 years at home with no certificate, no license, and no recognition. Enough is enough! We deserve full accreditation. Our future is on hold, and our profession matters to the healthcare system.
The root of the grievance traces back to persistent delays in securing full accreditation from the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) for the TSU program. Despite the state government allocating substantial funds—reportedly ₦130,548,000—for the necessary upgrades and accreditation process, students allege mismanagement by university authorities has left the department in limbo. This has resulted in graduates being unable to obtain professional licenses, effectively stalling their entry into Nigeria's healthcare workforce. "We are left in limbo, unable to obtain our licenses," one open letter to the governor emphasized earlier this year, a sentiment echoed in today's demonstration.
Speaking to reporters on site, student leaders described the march as a "last resort" after repeated appeals to the university management fell on deaf ears. "The school's silence after several appeals forced us into the streets," a protester shared, expressing hope that Governor Kefas would grant them an audience to address the fund discrepancies and expedite the accreditation. The demonstration remained orderly throughout, with no reports of clashes with security personnel, underscoring the students' commitment to peaceful advocacy.
This is not the first time the issue has surfaced. As far back as April 2024, students penned an open letter to Governor Kefas, urging immediate action on the accreditation front. More recently, the MLSCN conducted a visit to TSU Jalingo to assess the program, signaling potential progress but also highlighting the urgency of resolving outstanding requirements. Yet, for current and recent graduates, the wait has been agonizing—some have idled at home for up to five years post-graduation, their dreams of contributing to public health deferred indefinitely.
The protest comes amid broader challenges at TSU, including a recent suspension of the Students' Union Government over alleged misconduct during the 2025 Students' Week festivities. However, today's action was department-specific, focusing laser-sharp on the accreditation crisis that threatens the livelihoods of hundreds.
As of late afternoon, Governor Agbu Kefas had yet to meet with the delegation, leaving the students in a tense vigil outside the gates. Advocacy groups and alumni have rallied online in support, amplifying calls for transparency in fund utilization and swift regulatory approval. "The Governor released funds and resources needed for the courses to secure accreditations," noted one supporter, pointing to prior commitments that now demand fulfillment.
In Nigeria's strained healthcare sector, where medical laboratory scientists play a pivotal role in diagnostics and disease control, the stakes could not be higher. For these TSU students, today's march is more than a protest—it's a plea to reclaim their place in a system that needs them. As the sun set over Jalingo, the white-coated figures remained resolute, their voices a reminder that education, once promised, must not be withheld.
Updates on the governor's response are awaited, with students vowing to sustain pressure until their demands are met.
In a display of determination and unity, students from the Department of Medical Laboratory Science at Taraba State University (TSU) gathered peacefully outside the TY Danjuma House, the seat of the Taraba State Government, to demand urgent intervention from Governor Agbu Kefas. The protest, which unfolded earlier today, highlights the ongoing frustration among students whose academic futures hang in the balance due to the department's incomplete accreditation status.
Dressed in their signature white lab coats, dozens of students assembled at the grand entrance of the Government House, holding placards with messages pleading for justice and recognition. The image of the young protesters, many appearing in their early 20s, standing shoulder-to-shoulder under the clear Jalingo sky, symbolized not just a call for accreditation but a cry for the validation of years of hard work and sacrifice. One placard visible in photos from the scene read, "We studied Medical Laboratory Science for 5 years – and spent another 4–5 years at home with no certificate, no license, and no recognition. Enough is enough! We deserve full accreditation. Our future is on hold, and our profession matters to the healthcare system.
The root of the grievance traces back to persistent delays in securing full accreditation from the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) for the TSU program. Despite the state government allocating substantial funds—reportedly ₦130,548,000—for the necessary upgrades and accreditation process, students allege mismanagement by university authorities has left the department in limbo. This has resulted in graduates being unable to obtain professional licenses, effectively stalling their entry into Nigeria's healthcare workforce. "We are left in limbo, unable to obtain our licenses," one open letter to the governor emphasized earlier this year, a sentiment echoed in today's demonstration.
Speaking to reporters on site, student leaders described the march as a "last resort" after repeated appeals to the university management fell on deaf ears. "The school's silence after several appeals forced us into the streets," a protester shared, expressing hope that Governor Kefas would grant them an audience to address the fund discrepancies and expedite the accreditation. The demonstration remained orderly throughout, with no reports of clashes with security personnel, underscoring the students' commitment to peaceful advocacy.
This is not the first time the issue has surfaced. As far back as April 2024, students penned an open letter to Governor Kefas, urging immediate action on the accreditation front. More recently, the MLSCN conducted a visit to TSU Jalingo to assess the program, signaling potential progress but also highlighting the urgency of resolving outstanding requirements. Yet, for current and recent graduates, the wait has been agonizing—some have idled at home for up to five years post-graduation, their dreams of contributing to public health deferred indefinitely.
The protest comes amid broader challenges at TSU, including a recent suspension of the Students' Union Government over alleged misconduct during the 2025 Students' Week festivities. However, today's action was department-specific, focusing laser-sharp on the accreditation crisis that threatens the livelihoods of hundreds.
As of late afternoon, Governor Agbu Kefas had yet to meet with the delegation, leaving the students in a tense vigil outside the gates. Advocacy groups and alumni have rallied online in support, amplifying calls for transparency in fund utilization and swift regulatory approval. "The Governor released funds and resources needed for the courses to secure accreditations," noted one supporter, pointing to prior commitments that now demand fulfillment.
In Nigeria's strained healthcare sector, where medical laboratory scientists play a pivotal role in diagnostics and disease control, the stakes could not be higher. For these TSU students, today's march is more than a protest—it's a plea to reclaim their place in a system that needs them. As the sun set over Jalingo, the white-coated figures remained resolute, their voices a reminder that education, once promised, must not be withheld.
Updates on the governor's response are awaited, with students vowing to sustain pressure until their demands are met.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment