Vision Beyond Sight

By Mohammad Iqbal Khandy

In many societies, disability has long been perceived negatively. People with differing abilities were often seen as objects of pity or charity rather than individuals with equal rights. In traditional or less educated communities, disabilities were associated with misfortune, sin, or fate. As a result, people with disabilities were often excluded from mainstream social, educational, and economic activities. Such perceptions fostered stigma and discrimination, undermining self-esteem and opportunities for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Over time, growing awareness, education, and advocacy have begun to change these views. Disability is increasingly understood through the social model, which emphasises that societal barriers-not impairments-create disability. People are recognising that disability is a part of human diversity, not an abnormality. Media representation, inclusive education, and disability rights movements have gradually improved respect, inclusion, and acceptance.

Khushboo and Mehvish, sisters from the remote village of Mathindoo, Larnoo in Anantnag, exemplify this change. Blind from birth, they have shown that disability is not a misfortune, sin, or fate. Both sisters recently passed their HSE-II exams with flying colours, bringing immense pride to their parents, teachers, and community.

Their journey began in May 2016. On my way to work at Govt. Middle School Badray, I noticed an elderly lady guiding two young girls, wearing goggles and walking with bowed heads, to a nearby school. Astonished, I asked the grandmother about them. With tears in her eyes, she explained that they were blind sisters and she feared leaving them alone. Having recently attended a workshop on Inclusive Education for visually impaired children, I was deeply inspired. I realised this was an opportunity to make a real difference in their lives.

I immediately decided to teach and guide them at their home. The next day, I met their family and held a counselling session. The parents expressed concern for their daughters' safety and shared how the girls were struggling. I reassured them that I would teach the girls daily after 4 pm. Overjoyed, the family expressed heartfelt gratitude.

From that day onward, I began teaching them life skills, Braille, and Braille typing at their home. Over time, they progressed steadily. By the 8th standard, they were able to use a smartphone, which became a pivotal tool for learning as it allowed them to listen to lessons repeatedly. In classes 9th and 10th, I personally taught them Music and Home Science at home. Their participation in curricular and co-curricular activities continued unabated, reaching zonal, district, and even state-level programs.

Passing their 10th board exams with distinction, the sisters demonstrated that true vision is not in the eyes but in determination and the pursuit of knowledge. I continued to support them, and in 2024, both excelled in their 12th board exams, proving that no obstacle is insurmountable when determination and desire to succeed are unwavering. Their achievements stand as a testament to resilience, hard work, and an indomitable spirit.

The journey of Khushboo and Mehvish is not just a personal success story-it is a lesson for society. It underscores that disability does not define a person; attitude does. Their courage has changed perceptions and continues to inspire everyone who believes in the power of education, empathy, and hope.