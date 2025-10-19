Video: Srinagar's Fruit Mandi Suffocates Under Piles Of Waste

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) In this episode of Inkishaf, Kashmir Observer exposes the foul truth behind Srinagar's once-bustling Fruit Mandi - now drowning in heaps of rotting fruits and vegetables.

Poor waste management has turned the area into a breeding ground for filth, flies, and foul smell, choking both traders and residents.

Watch as Inkishaf unravels how negligence and lack of accountability are rotting the heart of the city's trade hub.

