Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Video: Srinagar's Fruit Mandi Suffocates Under Piles Of Waste

Video: Srinagar's Fruit Mandi Suffocates Under Piles Of Waste


2025-10-19 02:10:48
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) In this episode of Inkishaf, Kashmir Observer exposes the foul truth behind Srinagar's once-bustling Fruit Mandi - now drowning in heaps of rotting fruits and vegetables.

Poor waste management has turned the area into a breeding ground for filth, flies, and foul smell, choking both traders and residents.

Watch as Inkishaf unravels how negligence and lack of accountability are rotting the heart of the city's trade hub.

ADVERTISEMENT

MENAFN19102025000215011059ID1110215815

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search