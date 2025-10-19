403
Russia Reports Three Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attacks
(MENAFN) Local authorities confirmed that three Russians were killed on Saturday in two separate Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Russia’s Belgorod and Kherson regions, underscoring the intensifying conflict along contested areas.
In Russia’s Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported a massive assault involving 149 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours. The strikes resulted in the death of one individual and left nine others wounded. The large-scale drone operation reflects a significant escalation in Ukraine’s efforts to strike deep into Russian territory.
On the same day, in the Kherson region, Ukrainian drones carried out an overnight attack that killed a local couple, according to regional authorities. Kherson remains a focal point of ongoing military clashes, with drone strikes increasingly used as a tactical tool.
These incidents illustrate the growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the conflict, marking a shift in warfare tactics as both sides seek to inflict damage while minimizing direct troop engagements.
