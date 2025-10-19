Bernie Sanders Warns Of Trump's 'Authoritarian Drift' At 'No Kings' Rally

At the massive 'No Kings' protests across the U.S., Senator Bernie Sanders cautioned that America faces an 'authoritarian drift' under Donald Trump. Addressing thousands in Washington D.C., he said millions marched 'not because they hate America, but because they love it,' urging citizens and lawmakers to defend democracy.

