Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bernie Sanders Warns Of Trump's 'Authoritarian Drift' At 'No Kings' Rally


2025-10-19 02:00:26
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

At the massive 'No Kings' protests across the U.S., Senator Bernie Sanders cautioned that America faces an 'authoritarian drift' under Donald Trump. Addressing thousands in Washington D.C., he said millions marched 'not because they hate America, but because they love it,' urging citizens and lawmakers to defend democracy.

MENAFN19102025007385015968ID1110215797

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search