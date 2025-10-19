Economic Zones Anchor Azerbaijan's Reconstruction Strategy In Liberated Territories

Entrepreneurs in both industrial parks benefit from additional incentives such as preferential bank loans, subsidized social insurance payments, a 20 percent discount on utility services, and full exemption from customs duties and VAT on raw materials. By October 1, 2025, a total of 232 confirmation documents were issued to residents, enabling savings of approximately 11 million manats ($6.5 million) through import VAT and customs privileges.

