Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Economic Zones Anchor Azerbaijan's Reconstruction Strategy In Liberated Territories

Economic Zones Anchor Azerbaijan's Reconstruction Strategy In Liberated Territories


2025-10-19 01:06:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Entrepreneurs in both industrial parks benefit from additional incentives such as preferential bank loans, subsidized social insurance payments, a 20 percent discount on utility services, and full exemption from customs duties and VAT on raw materials. By October 1, 2025, a total of 232 confirmation documents were issued to residents, enabling savings of approximately 11 million manats ($6.5 million) through import VAT and customs privileges.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN19102025000195011045ID1110215760

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search