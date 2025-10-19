Ukrainian Drones Smash Russian Shelters And Communication Hub In Kursk Sector
During the mission, Ukrainian fighters eliminated a Russian soldier who was firing a small arm on the battlefield and neutralized another. In addition, the drone operators successfully hit two fortified positions and destroyed a Russian antenna.Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy rocket launcher system used to shell Mykolaiv region
As Ukrinform previously reported, in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, aerial reconnaissance pilots from the Strix strike UAV company of the 4th Border Detachment destroyed four Russian positions, shelters, and three vehicles of Russian forces.
Photo: unsplash
