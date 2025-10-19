Pleasant Autumn Days Ahead As Mild Weather Extends Into Midweek

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- Soft breezes, clear skies, and mild afternoons will set the tone for the week, with pleasant autumn weather expected to persist through Wednesday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Sunday, the weather will be mild across most regions and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with patches of low clouds and northwesterly winds blowing at a moderate pace, sometimes active in the desert.Monday will bring a slight rise in temperatures, keeping conditions pleasant and stable throughout the day. Low clouds are forecast over northern areas, while northwesterly winds remain moderate, occasionally picking up in open terrain.A further, slight temperature increase is expected on Tuesday, with mild weather over the highlands and moderate conditions elsewhere. High clouds will drift across the sky, while northwesterly to northeasterly winds stay light to moderate.The same comfortable weather pattern will continue into Wednesday, marking the midpoint of what forecasters describe as classic autumn conditions, mild by day and refreshingly cool at night.Temperature readings for Sunday show highs and lows of 25 and 14 degrees Celsius in East Amman, 23 and 12 in West Amman, 20 and 10 in the northern highlands, and 21 and 9 in the Sharah highlands.In desert areas, temperatures will range between 30 and 13 degrees, while the plains are expected to record 25 and 15 degrees. The northern Jordan Valley will see 31 and 16 degrees, compared to 32 and 21 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley.Around the Dead Sea, temperatures will reach 31 and 20 degrees, and 31 and 20 degrees in Aqaba.