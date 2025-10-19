The Stout Law Firm, PLCC Assists Houston Families With Child Custody Modifications

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 18, 2025 12:23 am - Houston law firm offers family law guidance and representation for clients in divorce and child custody cases since 2013

HOUSTON, TX - October 18, 2025 - The Stout Law Firm, PLLC, a Houston, TX based family law firm announces that they are assisting families in the area with child custody modifications. Angela Stout, the owner of the firm, states that such cases can become complex, often contentious.“Child custody modification cases can be a challenge for many reasons. Parents often have differing ideas about what is best for their child.. Yet, at the end of the day, it is about making sure that the child's stability and well-being are protected,” Stout said.“We are committed to making sure that the process is as streamlined as possible for our clients, making it a bit less stressful for them as we navigate the process.. Each case requires clear communication, a focus on the client's needs and goals, and making sure clients understand how those needs and goals align with the law in Texas modification proceedings.



Stout also added that modification to existing custody suits may be appropriate in certain situations. This includes, but is not limited to:



-The child's needs and preferences changing as they get older;

-A parent's relocation or desire to relocate;

-Concerns about a child's safety or well-being;

-Lifestyle or employment changes; or

-If there is a mutual agreement between parents regarding a different arrangement than one set forth in their existing order.

If such a situation arises, that is when a child custody modification may be appropriate. The Stout Law Firm can assist you in compiling the necessary evidence, negotiating new terms, and representing you in court to ensure your needs and goals are met.“Amicable agreements via mediation are possible, even probable” said Stout.“Unfortunately, sometimes cases like this are not as amicable or peaceful. That's when our legal experience in helping clients strategically approach their child custody suit, from inception to mediation to a final trial if that becomes necessary, is so important”.

The Stout Law Firm, PLLC was founded in 2013 in Houston, TX and has since offered trusted family legal services for Houston-area clients for over 12 years. Their services include specific family related legal situations such as divorce, child custody modifications, adoption, enforcement actions, division of property, premarital and postmarital agreements and other family related matters. Angela Stout and her team of highly-skilled and knowledgeable lawyers are ready to assist you in your family law situation including a child custody modification. For more information on how they can assist you or to schedule a consultation contact The Stout Law Firm at their Houston office at 713-980-4300.