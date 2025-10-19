Data Mesh Market Size To Reach USD 4,392.0 Million In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 18, 2025 2:41 am - The Data Mesh market was valued at USD 1,321.2 million in 2024 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.7%.

October 18, 2025 - Increasing demand for data democratization is a major driver of revenue growth in the data mesh market. Organizations across industries are increasingly recognizing the need to make data accessible, discoverable, and usable by all stakeholders. Traditional data architectures create bottlenecks, as data ownership and management remain confined to a few technical experts. Data Mesh addresses this limitation by decentralizing data ownership, enabling domain teams to manage, analyze, and share data as a product. This approach enhances agility, improves decision-making, and accelerates innovation across business units.

The growing adoption of self-service analytics, cloud-based data infrastructure, and modern data governance frameworks further amplifies the value proposition of data mesh. In October 2022, for instance, Ataccama, a leading provider of unified data management platforms, announced the early access launch of the next major version of its Ataccama ONE platform. This new release introduces advanced features that strengthen the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive data management solutions and promoting data democratization for enterprises worldwide. These innovations promote data democratization, enabling faster insights and greater scalability, which fuels demand for data mesh architectures across industries.

However, ensuring data quality and consistency across multiple domains is a significant challenge restraining the revenue growth of the data mesh market. The decentralized architecture of data mesh distributes data ownership to various domain teams, which often operate with different standards, tools, and governance practices. This fragmentation lead to inconsistencies in data definitions, formats, and validation processes, making it difficult to maintain unified data integrity across the enterprise. Moreover, the lack of standardized data quality frameworks and automated monitoring systems increases the complexity and cost of implementation.

Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:

Based on component, the data mesh market is segmented into platform, tools, middleware & integrations, add-ons and others.

The platform segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, driven by the growing adoption of unified platforms that offer a comprehensive framework for deploying data mesh architectures. These platforms combine key functionalities such as data product creation, governance, access control, observability, and interoperability within a single ecosystem, thereby simplifying the management of decentralized data systems. Furthermore, strategic acquisitions of advanced data mesh platforms by major professional services firms are contributing significantly to this segment's revenue growth. For example, in April 2025, KPMG LLP, a leading professional services provider, acquired Metaphor's technology and intellectual property. It is an innovative enterprise data mesh platform designed to enhance how organizations manage data and derive actionable insights.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Insights:

The North American market held the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by widespread adoption of advanced data management practices and cloud-based technologies, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, rising defense investments in cutting-edge edge data integration solutions are further propelling market growth in the region. For example, in December 2024, the Pentagon's Chief Digital and AI Office awarded a USD 100 million transaction agreement to U.S.-based defense technology firm Anduril to enhance its edge data integration service capabilities for the military.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:

The Data Mesh market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the market report are:

Major Strategic Developments By Leading Competitors:

KPMG LLP: On April 28, 2025, KPMG LLP, a leading professional services firm, announced its acquisition of the technology and intellectual property of Metaphor, an innovative enterprise data mesh platform that redefines how organizations handle data and derive valuable insights. This strategic move underscores KPMG's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies and AI to drive greater innovation and deliver enhanced value to its clients.

J.P. Morgan: On October 10, 2024, J.P. Morgan introduced the Securities Services Data Mesh, a data solution designed to give investors seamless access to key investment data from the company's custody, fund accounting, and middle-office services. Delivered through Fusion by J.P. Morgan, this platform is intended to address and simplify challenges related to asset servicing data integration.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented global Data Mesh market on the basis of offerings, component, deployment, mesh approach, business function, organization size, industry vertical and region:

.Offerings (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oSolutions

oServices

.Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oCloud

oOn-Premises

.Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oPlatform

oTools

oMiddleware & Integrations

oAdd-ons

.Mesh Approach (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oDomain-Oriented

oCentralized

oImplementation Model Subtypes

.Business Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oAnalytics & Business Intelligence

oCustomer Experience Management

oData Privacy & Compliance Management

oIoT Monitoring & Edge Analytics

oFraud Detection

oMarketing

oOthers

.Organization Size (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oLarge enterprises

oSmall and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

. Industry Vertical (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oBFSI

ohealthcare

oretail

omanufacturing

oInformation Technology (IT)

oOthers

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

