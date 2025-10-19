Largest Karate Display Guinness World Records With 863 Participants Is Achieved By The World Karate

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 18, 2025 4:10 am - Chennai, October 5 - A total of 863 karate practitioners from all over India came together at one venue to perform synchronized karate techniques, setting a new Guinness World Record for the Largest Karate Display.

863 Karate Practitioners Set a Guinness World Record with Astounding Triumph!

Chennai, October 5 - A total of 863 karate practitioners from all over India came together at one venue to perform synchronized karate techniques, setting a new Guinness World Record for the Largest Karate Display.

Organized by the World Karate Masters Association (WKMA), this historic event took place at SIVET College, Chennai, and marked a monumental moment in India's martial arts history.

Over 1,200 karate students participated in the grand event, with 863 of them continuously performing karate techniques - including punches, kicks, and blocks - for 15 minutes in front of the Official Guinness World Records Adjudicator, Mr. Rishi Nath.

This is the second time in the history of World Karate that such a world record has been achieved under the direct supervision of a Guinness World Records Adjudicator. Karate students from all over India showcased their skills in perfect synchronization, leaving the audience in awe with their dedication, discipline and energy.

Followed by the successful completion of the attempt, Mr. Rishi Nath officially recognized the achievement and presented the Guinness World Records certificate to WKMA. The record details later published on the official Guinness World Records website on October 12.

President's Message

Speaking to the reporters in Chennai, Master S. Bala Murugan, President of the World Karate Masters Association, said:

“Our goal is to provide free self-defense training to millions of people across India. As a part of this initiative, we have been working tirelessly since 2013. This Guinness World Records Attempt is a stepping stone towards achieving that vision. We began planning for this event in April this year and are very proud for executed it successfully.

Despite several challenges, hardships and discouragements along the way, our spirit remained unshaken. We overcame all the obstacles and made our dream a reality.”

He further added:

“Over the next five years, WKMA aims to provide free self-defense training to 80 million people. We do not seek money or positions from the government or the public - we only request their cooperation and support to make this vision a reality.”

Acknowledgements:

The press meet was attended by Master S. Bala Murugan (President, WKMA), T. Barathan, N. Manikandan, S. Viknasewaren, Mohan, Seethaletchumi, Risalleni along with several senior karate officials and masters across India.

The event stands as a proud milestone in the journey of the World Karate Masters Association and a shining example of India's growing strength and unity in martial arts.

Website:

Instagram:

Video Link: