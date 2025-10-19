Nor-Tech HPC Clusters Feature Cornelis Omni-Path Offering Significant Advantages Over Alternatives
Minneapolis, MN -- Nor-Tech, a leading systems integrator of high-performance computing solutions, today announced benchmark results demonstrating compelling performance and value for engineering simulation workloads including Ansys Fluent 2024 R1 and Ansys LS-DYNA 12.2.2 on Cornelis Networks' Omni-Path interconnects. In recent multi-node tests on AMD EPYC-based platforms, when compared with InfiniBand, Omni-Path delivered:
- Up to 1.35x higher performance per dollar, reflecting both stronger scaling and more favorable adapter/switch/cable pricing.
- Higher runs-per-hour, indicating strong parallel efficiency.
Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said,“With Cornelis Omni-Path, our Fluent and LS-DYNA clusters scale efficiently across nodes and keep total solution costs in check-so our clients can run more jobs, iterate designs faster and meet deadlines with confidence.”
Nor-Tech builds and supports clusters based on the Cornelis CN5000 end-to-end portfolio, enabling large-scale CFD/FEA deployments with open-source, in-distro software and flexible air or liquid cooling. These fully integrated, turnkey clusters optimized for Ansys Fluent and LS-DYNA with Cornelis Omni-Path, include options for scaling to director-class switching as needs grow.
In addition, users can accelerate throughput and reduce queue times with these clusters-translating directly into faster iteration cycles and lower cost-per-solve models for applications that include aerodynamics, combustion, automotive safety and more.
Olson added,“Our engineering customers want two things: faster solves and better ROI. Our experience and these results show Nor-Tech's Omni-Path integrated technology can deliver both.”
To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000 or visit
Sign up for a demo of the most powerful high-performance hardware and software, including next gen NVIDIA GPUs and AMD and Intel CPUs, at
Nor-Tech is on CRN's list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research's prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high -performance computer solution provider for two Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech's high-performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Contracts include: Minnesota State IT, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment