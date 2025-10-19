AUMOVIO's CSR Initiative Transforms Metro Corridor Into A Green And Artistic Landmark

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 17, 2025 1:11 am - AUMOVIO's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing and Vibhinna India Foundation transform 230 medians and 195 pillars into Bengaluru's "green corridor of art"

Bengaluru, October 16, 2025: In a bid to create long-term economic, social, and environmental value, AUMOVIO India (formerly Continental Automotive India) has partnered with Vibhinna India Foundation to successfully complete the Namma Bengaluru's Metro Median Maintenance Project, transforming the metro corridor between Hosa Road and Bommanahalli, and from Infosys to Huskur Road, into a vibrant green and artistic landmark. The announcement was made on 10th Oct in the presence of senior officials from BMRCL, alongside representatives of AUMOVIO and Vibhinna India Foundation.

Over the past several months, dedicated teams landscaped 230 medians, planted more than 84,800 saplings, and transformed 195 metro pillars into cultural icons through beautifully painted Warli art designs. Daily maintenance activities ensure the plants' healthy growth, supported by over 900 water loads to date, while weekly monitoring assesses plant health and pillar upkeep. The stretch has already evolved into what commuters fondly call a“green corridor of art.”

The initiative, implemented by Vibhinna India Foundation, a Section 8 NGO working extensively on environmental sustainability and ecological restoration projects, blends aesthetic enhancement with ecological conservation and community engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashanth Doreswamy, CEO & President, AUMOVIO India, said:“At AUMOVIO, sustainability is not just an aspiration, it's part of who we are. The Metro Median Maintenance Project is a powerful reflection of our belief that meaningful change happens when communities, corporates, and civic institutions collaborate with a shared vision. This initiative transcends aesthetic enhancement, establishing a scalable and sustainable model for urban rejuvenation that aligns with our focus on climate action and responsible business partnerships. The Metro Median Maintenance Project brings these elements together, it supports ecological balance, strengthens community participation, and fosters pride in public spaces.”

As part of its employee volunteering program, AUMOVIO organized three large scale drives on?February?23,?June?1, and?June?14,?2025, during which more than?200 employees planted?6,400 saplings and painted 60 pillars. These efforts reflect a shared sense of ownership and commitment toward Bengaluru's sustainability goals.

David Kumar, Executive Director, Vibhinna India Foundation, added,“This project beautifully bridges ecology and art, creating spaces that inspire both environmental awareness and civic pride. We are proud to partner with AUMOVIO on this transformative initiative. The enthusiasm and participation of AUMOVIO employees were crucial in making this vision a reality.”

Experts believe this initiative can serve as a replicable model for urban beautification and environmental rejuvenation across other metro stretches and city zones. The project team has proposed a structured, long term maintenance plan to ensure the sustained health of both the greenery and the artwork.

As Bengaluru continues to grow and urbanize, projects like this highlight how responsible business partnerships and civic participation can together shape greener, more sustainable urban environments for the future.

AUMOVIO continues the business of the former Continental group sector Automotive (including the Contract Manufacturing division) as an independent company with its spin-off in September 2025. The technology and electronics company offers a wide-ranging portfolio that makes mobility safe, exciting, connected, and autonomous. This includes sensor solutions, displays, braking, and comfort systems, as well as comprehensive expertise in software, architecture platforms, and assistance systems for software-defined vehicles. In the fiscal year 2024, the business areas, which now belong to AUMOVIO, generated sales of 19.6 billion Euro. The company is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany and has over 86,000 employees in more than 100 locations worldwide.