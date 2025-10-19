Digit7 Micromarket Now Live And Serving Guests 24/7 At A Hotel In Athens, Tennessee

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 17, 2025 1:40 am - Digit7 Launches Fully Managed Micro Market, Offering Seamless, Staff-Free Grab-and-Go Convenience for Guests and Hotel Operators

Digit7, a leading innovator in AI smart store and checkout solutions, announces the successful deployment of its Digit7 Micro market at a leading hotel property in Athens, Tennessee. What was once an empty hotel lobby is now a fully stocked micromarket. The open-shelving, grab-and-go market is now fully operational, offering guests and hotel staff 24/7 access to snacks, beverages, and essential items, all without the need for on-site staff.

This Micromarket operates on a Zero Cost, Zero Staff, Zero Risk, Zero Effort model for hotel owners, seamlessly blending convenience and advanced technology to enhance guest experience while removing operational burdens from hotel management.

Digit7 Micromarket utilizes self-checkout technology, so guests can access the market 24/7. Guests and staff simply select their items from open shelves, scan them at a self-service kiosk, and pay instantly, no waiting, no lines, no staff required.

The Guests and Hotel Operators are Experiencing

- 24/7 Access: Guests and hotel staff can enjoy convenient food and beverage options anytime, day or night.

- Cashier-Free Operation: The self-checkout eliminates the need for attendants, offering complete flexibility and efficiency.

- Open Shelf Design: The attractive, accessible layout encourages spontaneous purchases while maintaining a modern, minimal footprint.

- Zero Staff, Zero Effort: The system runs autonomously, requiring no additional hotel personnel for management or maintenance.

- Zero Cost, Zero Risk to Owners: Digit7's turnkey model ensures no investment or operational overhead for hoteliers. Digit7 handles setup, operation, and restocking.

- Data-Driven Insights: Built-in analytics track sales trends and inventory in real time, ensuring popular items are always available.

Digit7's micromarket is becoming a growing trend in hospitality, leveraging autonomy and self-service to enhance guest convenience without any operational costs for hotel operators. With Digit7 Micromarket, guests no longer need to leave the property or rely on front desk hours for refreshments. The 24/7 accessibility aligns with the modern traveler's expectations for convenience, autonomy, and speed.

For hotel operators, the solution delivers tangible benefits: no staffing needs, no maintenance concerns, and an appealing new amenity that drives guest satisfaction and ancillary revenue every month, all at zero operational burden.

Got an unused space in your hotel? Let's turn it into profits with Digit7 Micromarket. Learn more about Digit Micromarket at or schedule a free consultation at

About Digit7

Digit7 is a leading AI smart checkout and store solution provider, focused on transforming physical retail experiences with AI-driven solutions that simplify and modernize business operations. With products like the Digit7 MicroMarket, the company is transforming retail and hospitality through smart, automated experiences that delight customers and streamline operations.

For more information on Digit7, please visit or contact....