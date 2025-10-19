Endoacustica Encrypted GPS Tracker With Real-Time Audio And Advanced Anti-Sweeping Technology

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 17, 2025 3:42 am - Encrypted GPS Tracker with Real-Time Audio & Anti-Sweeping Tech High-quality, 4G-enabled GPS tracker with encrypted streaming, anti-debugging, and 186-day storage.

Endoacustica, a trusted leader in surveillance and intelligence technology, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking Encrypted GPS Tracker with Real-Time 256-bit Audio Streaming and Anti-Sweeping Capabilities. Engineered for professional intelligence, corporate security, government agencies, private investigators, and high-risk individuals, this device combines next-level geolocation with unmatched audio intelligence in a compact, world-ready format.

With integrated 4G global connectivity, 256-bit end-to-end encrypted live audio, anti-sweeping countermeasures, and 186 days of audio recording capacity, Endoacustica sets a new standard in secure surveillance technology.

Who This GPS Tracker Is For

This advanced device is designed for:

. Security & Intelligence Agencies needing covert monitoring across borders

. Private Investigation Firms requiring reliable evidence collection tools

. Corporate Security Teams conducting asset tracking and internal investigations

. VIP Protection Services safeguarding high-profile individuals

. Law Enforcement and Defense Units operating in challenging field conditions

. Logistics and Field Operations Managers tracking movement with precision

What distinguishes this tracker is the fusion of live encrypted audio, anti-debugging defenses, GPS intelligence, memory endurance, and stealth-ready engineering.

Why It's Trusted: Core Innovations

. Encrypted 256-bit Live Audio Streaming

Delivers real-time audio at 41KHz/24bit via end-to-end encryption, ensuring intelligence gathering without interception risks.

. Anti-Sweeping & Anti-Debugging System

Integrated technology prevents unauthorized detection, disabling attempts to locate or jam the device-key for covert operations.

. 4G Modem with Worldwide Compatibility

Supports EU and USA bands, ensuring seamless operations wherever surveillance is needed.

. Massive 64GB Secure Memory

Captures and stores up to 186 days of encrypted recordings with a proprietary file system resistant to tampering.

. Unmatched Indoor and Outdoor Tracking

Combines GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and WiFi indoor detection to eliminate blind spots and timing delays.

. Ultralight, Compact & Concealable Build

At only 73 x 26 x 5.7 mm and 15 grams, it is engineered for stealth, portability, and rapid deployment.

Clear Competitive Advantages

. Security-Centric Design

Where other trackers fall short, Endoacustica delivers surveillance-grade encryption and counter-surveillance shielding. The audio feed and GPS logs are accessible only to authorized receivers.

. Real-Time Intelligence On Demand

Instant 1-second interval data transmission allows live monitoring of movement, voices, and surroundings.

. Heavy-Duty Memory for Long-Term Ops

186 days of secured audio recording ensures uninterrupted missions without constant data extraction.

. Stealthy and Jam-Resistant

Anti-sweeping technology neutralizes debugging, scanning, or RF detection attempts.

. Worldwide 4G-LTE Infrastructure

Whether European metros or North American territories, the device maintains reliable network access.

. High-Sensitivity Tracking

Handles signal acquisition even in shielded structures, thanks to –167dBm detection performance and WiFi-based indoor fallback.

About Endoacustica

Endoacustica is a global authority in surveillance, counterintelligence, and secure communications. With decades of experience across corporate, defense, and investigative sectors, the company delivers cutting-edge solutions tailored to security professionals, government agencies, and specialized operators.

From GPS tracking to encrypted communications and audio intelligence, Endoacustica's technology empowers organizations to act with confidence in high-risk environments.