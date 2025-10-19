Endoacustica Encrypted GPS Tracker With Real-Time Audio And Advanced Anti-Sweeping Technology
Endoacustica, a trusted leader in surveillance and intelligence technology, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking Encrypted GPS Tracker with Real-Time 256-bit Audio Streaming and Anti-Sweeping Capabilities. Engineered for professional intelligence, corporate security, government agencies, private investigators, and high-risk individuals, this device combines next-level geolocation with unmatched audio intelligence in a compact, world-ready format.
With integrated 4G global connectivity, 256-bit end-to-end encrypted live audio, anti-sweeping countermeasures, and 186 days of audio recording capacity, Endoacustica sets a new standard in secure surveillance technology.
Who This GPS Tracker Is For
This advanced device is designed for:
. Security & Intelligence Agencies needing covert monitoring across borders
. Private Investigation Firms requiring reliable evidence collection tools
. Corporate Security Teams conducting asset tracking and internal investigations
. VIP Protection Services safeguarding high-profile individuals
. Law Enforcement and Defense Units operating in challenging field conditions
. Logistics and Field Operations Managers tracking movement with precision
What distinguishes this tracker is the fusion of live encrypted audio, anti-debugging defenses, GPS intelligence, memory endurance, and stealth-ready engineering.
Why It's Trusted: Core Innovations
. Encrypted 256-bit Live Audio Streaming
Delivers real-time audio at 41KHz/24bit via end-to-end encryption, ensuring intelligence gathering without interception risks.
. Anti-Sweeping & Anti-Debugging System
Integrated technology prevents unauthorized detection, disabling attempts to locate or jam the device-key for covert operations.
. 4G Modem with Worldwide Compatibility
Supports EU and USA bands, ensuring seamless operations wherever surveillance is needed.
. Massive 64GB Secure Memory
Captures and stores up to 186 days of encrypted recordings with a proprietary file system resistant to tampering.
. Unmatched Indoor and Outdoor Tracking
Combines GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and WiFi indoor detection to eliminate blind spots and timing delays.
. Ultralight, Compact & Concealable Build
At only 73 x 26 x 5.7 mm and 15 grams, it is engineered for stealth, portability, and rapid deployment.
Clear Competitive Advantages
. Security-Centric Design
Where other trackers fall short, Endoacustica delivers surveillance-grade encryption and counter-surveillance shielding. The audio feed and GPS logs are accessible only to authorized receivers.
. Real-Time Intelligence On Demand
Instant 1-second interval data transmission allows live monitoring of movement, voices, and surroundings.
. Heavy-Duty Memory for Long-Term Ops
186 days of secured audio recording ensures uninterrupted missions without constant data extraction.
. Stealthy and Jam-Resistant
Anti-sweeping technology neutralizes debugging, scanning, or RF detection attempts.
. Worldwide 4G-LTE Infrastructure
Whether European metros or North American territories, the device maintains reliable network access.
. High-Sensitivity Tracking
Handles signal acquisition even in shielded structures, thanks to –167dBm detection performance and WiFi-based indoor fallback.
About Endoacustica
Endoacustica is a global authority in surveillance, counterintelligence, and secure communications. With decades of experience across corporate, defense, and investigative sectors, the company delivers cutting-edge solutions tailored to security professionals, government agencies, and specialized operators.
From GPS tracking to encrypted communications and audio intelligence, Endoacustica's technology empowers organizations to act with confidence in high-risk environments.
Legal Disclaimer:
