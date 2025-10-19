Pakistan, Afghanistan Agreed To Immediate Ceasefire In Doha Talks
The talks, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye, led the two sides to reach an agreement on ending hostilities, and establishing mechanisms aimed at fostering lasting peace and stability, between the two neighbouring countries, the statement said.
The statement added that, the two parties also agreed to hold follow-up meetings, in the coming days, to ensure the durability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner, contributing to achieving security and stability in both countries.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry expressed hope that, this step would help ease border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and lay a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region.– NNN-QNA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment