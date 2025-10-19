Pakistan, Afghanistan Agreed To Immediate Ceasefire In Doha Talks

MENAFN - Nam News Network) DOHA, Oct 19 (NNN-QNA) – Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire, during a round of negotiations, held in the Qatari capital, Doha, according to a statement by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today.

The talks, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye, led the two sides to reach an agreement on ending hostilities, and establishing mechanisms aimed at fostering lasting peace and stability, between the two neighbouring countries, the statement said.

The statement added that, the two parties also agreed to hold follow-up meetings, in the coming days, to ensure the durability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner, contributing to achieving security and stability in both countries.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry expressed hope that, this step would help ease border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and lay a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region.– NNN-QNA