In Panama, Night Work Begins On The Bridge Of The Americas This Monday

2025-10-18 11:54:01
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Ministry of Public Works (MOP) urges drivers to drive cautiously, maintain an appropriate speed in the work zone, and obey all posted signs to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of all users.

The work will be carried out at night, from 9:00 pm to 3:30 am, as part of the“Maintenance and Evaluation of the Bridge of the Americas” project. The Ministry of Public Works (MOP) reported that starting this Monday, October 20, and continuing through October 31, repair work will be carried out on the slab of the Bridge of the Americas.

