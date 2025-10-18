Two Foreigners Injured As A Car Falls From A Bridge In Chepo

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The driver of the Hyundai Elantra and his passenger, a woman, suffered various injuries after the vehicle overturned. Both were rescued by units of the Benemérito Fire Department of the Panama-Darién Regional Zone, who performed extrication work and provided emergency care at the scene. The injured were taken by ambulance to the Chepo Regional Hospital, where they a Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident receiving medical attention.

According to unofficial reports, the accident occurred after the driver lost control of the car after colliding with another vehicle belonging to a company performing repair work on the road. This allegedly caused the car to plunge into the lake. A foreign couple, Colombian and Venezuelan, were injured Friday morning after the vehicle they were traveling in fell off the bridge over Lake Bayano in the Chepo district.